Kenilworth’s search for their first victory of the season continues after a narrow 17-20 defeat to Stratford in a fiercely contested encounter at Glasshouse Lane.

In a match that could have gone either way, Kenilworth showed plenty of grit and matched Stratford across the park but lapses in discipline and missed opportunities ultimately proved costly, writes Gary Stephens.

Stratford struck first, capitalising on an early turnover deep in the Kenilworth 22. Despite determined defensive efforts from the home side, Stratford’s sustained pressure was rewarded with the opening try, which was duly converted to give them a 0-7 lead.

Kenilworth responded strongly. From the restart, Sam Fountaine’s kick forced Stratford onto the back foot. After a sequence of attacking phases, a catch-and-drive from the lineout saw Bobby Thompson crash over for Kenilworth’s first try. Dan Ward added the extras to level the score at 7-7 after 11 minutes.

Stratford regained the lead through a straightforward penalty following an offside at the ruck, and moments later extended their advantage with another three-pointer after a high tackle. At 7-13 down, Kenilworth were under pressure but continued to play with intent, working their way back into the Stratford half. Their efforts were rewarded when Dan Ward slotted a penalty to reduce the deficit to 10-13.

Momentum swung firmly in Kenilworth’s favour shortly before half-time. A Stratford infringement at the lineout allowed Joe England to seize a loose ball and power over for the hosts’ second try. Ward’s conversion — off the upright — edged Kenilworth into a 17-13 lead at the break, a scoreline their resolute defending and physicality had deserved.

Kenilworth made changes at the interval, introducing Gareth Renowden at scrum-half and shifting Henry Gregory to the wing. The hosts started the second half brightly, probing the Stratford defence, but a turnover and penalty relieved the pressure on the visitors.

The second period became an arm-wrestle, with both sides trading territory and possession. Kenilworth’s pack — with strong carries from Oz Kirwan and Thompson — repeatedly drove into the Stratford 22 but were unable to find the killer touch. Their best chance to extend the lead came in the 68th minute when Stratford were reduced to 14 men following a yellow card. Kenilworth opted to tap and go from a penalty five metres out but were held up, a subsequent knock-on allowed Stratford to escape unpunished.

That missed opportunity would prove pivotal. Stratford launched a counter-attack from deep, forcing a scrum in Kenilworth’s 22. After a prolonged spell of pressure, they finally broke through, scoring a try out wide that was coolly converted to reclaim the lead at 17-20.

Kenilworth pushed hard in the closing minutes, repeatedly battering at the Stratford line in search of a late equaliser. Turning down a kickable penalty that would have levelled the scores, they instead opted to go for the win, but Stratford’s defence held firm. A final penalty for holding on ended Kenilworth’s hopes, and the referee’s whistle confirmed a narrow defeat in what had been a compelling contest.

Kenilworth can take heart from an improved performance, with plenty of positives to build on. But with the season moving on, they will know that discipline and clinical finishing must improve if they are to turn narrow losses into wins.