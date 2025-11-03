New footballers needed at Rugby Irons

By steve heighton
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 20:38 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 07:48 GMT
New to Rugby and want to play football
A local football team is looking to recruit new players from people who have moved into Rugby recently.

Are you new to the Rugby area , don't know anyone and want to play Sunday morning football again ?

    We’re looking to add to the numbers we have as we build a new team together. We are mainly a mixed group of individuals , new to Rugby , who enjoy playing football

    We have weekly training Astro sessions on Wednesdays 7:30-8:30pm. Pub after !

    For more details contact [email protected]

