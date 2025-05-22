No dog left behind: Loyal Lab adopted with her best friend

An inseparable pair has found their forever home together, thanks to a kind-hearted family who couldn't bear to see them live apart.

Carys, the eight-year-old Labrador and Jules, the 12-year-old Terrier Cross, arrived at Dogs Trust Kenilworth through the Canine Care Card scheme, a free service from Dogs Trust that ensures dogs are cared for if their owner becomes ill or can no longer care for them.

From the moment they arrived, Carys acted like a typical confident, happy, bubbly labrador and settled into rehoming centre life very quickly, loving meeting new people and the other four-legged residents, with nothing phasing her. However, Jules the Terrier found the whole experience very overwhelming, relying on Carys for confidence and often hiding behind her when meeting new people and making new friends, holding herself back to follow Carys' lead.

The due were so closely bonded that the charity decided to keep them together as a pair. However, pairs of dogs often take longer to rehome, and the pair found themselves being overlooked by potential adopters. The pair spent over 40 days in Dogs Trust's care as the team tried their hardest to rehome them together, and as time passed, the Dogs Trust team knew that rehoming them separately may have to be considered.

Their luck changed when Kira and Beth visited Dogs Trust Kenilworth’s rehoming centre, spotting the duo, and despite being unsure about the commitment of adopting two senior dogs, went away to think about it. With Carys and Jules having made a lasting impression, they returned only a few days later, having decided that the older pair would be a great addition to their family, meeting them the same day and beginning the rehoming process.

Kira, one of Carys and Jules's adopters, said: "Carys and Jules have settled into our home so well. With such a strong bond, I'm so glad we could give these two older pooches a loving forever home together."

Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager of Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: "Happy rehoming stories like this are always so lovely to see, and we're so glad Carys and Jules found the home they deserve.

"It can be a little harder to find homes for older dogs, especially when we're hoping to keep a bonded pair together, so to see them settling into their forever home as the dynamic duo they are, means the world to us.

Carys and Jules, who found their forever home together.

"This story proves it's never too late for a fresh start."

Carys and Jules arrived at Dogs Trust Kenilworth thanks to their previous owner having a Canine Care Card, a free service from Dogs Trust that ensures dogs are cared for if their owner becomes ill or can no longer care for them. The Canine Care Card gives owners the peace of mind that their dog will be loved for a lifetime. For more information on Canine Care Cards, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/care-card

To find out what dogs are available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth.