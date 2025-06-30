Protect pets as temperatures soar, say Warwickshire vets

Simon Davies

A leading vet in Warwickshire is offering advice to pet owners to keep their animals safe in the summer heat.

With the country set for a warm summer, Simon Davies, clinical director at Avonvale Veterinary Centres in Warwick, is reminding animal lovers of some key advice to ensure their pets are comfortable and stay cool.

Simon said: “While many of us are happy to see the summer sunshine, pet owners play a really important role in helping their animals cope in the heat.

“We would advise against taking pets outside on hot days, ensuring they have plenty of fresh water and cool areas to stay in.

“We know dog owners are always very aware of walking their pets in the heat but if there is any doubt, we’d always recommend taking dogs out either early in the morning or in the evening, rather than in the middle of the day when temperatures are at their peak.

“It is really important to avoid leaving dogs in cars during the hot weather. Even with a window left open, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach up to 50 degrees celsius within minutes, posing significant risk of heatstroke or dehydration.”

Simon said if you are worried your dog has been adversely affected by the heat, to contact your local vet straight away.

He added: “Signs of heat stroke can include excessive panting and heaving flanks, which aids heat loss as dogs can only sweat through their pads.

“If a dog shows signs of heat exhaustion, you should immediately find shade and cool them down by pouring, hosing or immersing your pet with cold water, then call a vet straight away. Cooling down your dog before taking them to the vet can really help your pet in this situation.”

Simon’s advice is to keep pets indoors or sheltered in cool areas when temperatures are high, usually between 11am and 3pm.

However, if pets enjoy basking under blue skies then a splash of sun cream can help protect vulnerable animals.

Simon said: “Many animals can be susceptible to sunburn and even skin cancer, so it’s important to protect areas such as the ears, nose, lips, eyelids and tummy, which often have little to no hair on them and can be at risk.

“It’s crucial to ensure the sun cream is suitable for animals, as many products contain toxic ingredients if your pet licks it off.

“Pets with light skin and short, or thin, hair, such as white dogs and cats, are more susceptible to developing skin cancer, especially if they spend a lot of time outdoors. However, animals with hair can also suffer from the effects of the sun.

“Remember you can always discuss any questions or concerns with your vet, and they will be happy to help.”

