Your bed, mobile phone, chocolate, hot baths & showers and fast broadband – what those in the West Mids can’t live without revealed

A new nationwide survey has revealed what those in the West Midlands just CAN’T live without, with their own beds, hot baths and showers, phones, chocolate and even fast broadband, making the definitive list of life’s essentials.

Research from LightSpeed Broadband, a trusted provider of full fibre broadband, smart home security and digital voice products, polled the nation to discover what things people would struggle to live without, with some surprising and hilarious results.

Perhaps unsurprisingly children (58 percent), partners (51 percent) and mums (44 percent) all featured highly, apart from in Coventry and Tamworth where the top thing people couldn’t live without was their mobile phone (62 percent and 67 percent respectively).

Other things that West Midlanders can’t live without include their own bed (39 percent), best friends (34 percent), hot baths and showers (32 percent), TV streaming services (26 percent) and their own pillow (25 percent).

Meanwhile in Rugeley, over two thirds (67 percent) say they wouldn’t be able to start the day without a cup of tea or coffee, showing the region’s passion for its home comforts.

According to the data, a quarter (27 percent) of Brits couldn’t live without fast broadband and chocolate, so much so that three quarters confessed that their day would be ruined without Wi-Fi (75 percent) and a further 86 percent admitting they would struggle to find things to do without the internet.

When it came to Wi-Fi going down during the working week, 47 percent across the region, admitted they wouldn’t be able to work, which rose to 64 percent in Coventry and 60 percent in Newcastle-under- Lyme. In contrast, residents in Tamworth (75 percent) would be more concerned that they couldn’t stream their favourite TV shows and films.

In fact, broadband is so vital that across the West Midlands, it would take just 4.2 hours for people to feel despondent without it, dropping to three hours in Coventry.

Residents in Knutsford in Cheshire would fall the quickest, only being able to last 60 minutes without broadband access.

It’s not surprising that when it came to technology, the mobile phone (91 percent) was the item those in the West Midlands would be most lost without, which was the highest across the UK; with 71 percent saying they would miss this their phone the most if it was unavailable for a week.

Anne-Liza Shepherd, Marketing Director at LightSpeed Broadband, commented: “It’s fascinating to see what those in the West Midlands considers essential, and from our perspective, the insights are incredibly valuable. As a mum myself, it’s also reassuring and heartening to see we’ve made it into the top five. It reflects how important family life remains to people, even as our world becomes increasingly digital and fast-paced.

“In an increasingly tech-driven world, it’s encouraging that 91% of people say they couldn’t live without technology, a clear sign they’re embracing the digital age. It’s also rewarding to know we’re making a meaningful difference, with over half of those surveyed saying broadband has had the greatest impact on their lives and is now considered the fourth utility. It shows we’re not just delivering connectivity, we’re delivering something essential to modern life.”

Just under three quarters of those in the West Midlands (72 percent) believed that Brits are more reliant on technology than ever before, with 70 percent saying that the internet is the invention that has made the most impact on their lives, followed by smartphones (55 percent), broadband (48 percent) and online banking (43 percent).

As a result, when it comes to choosing a broadband provider; speed (71 percent), price (67 percent), customer service (33 percent), technology (21 percent) and flexibility (18 percent) were the main priorities.

Almost all those surveyed in the West Midlands (99 percent) agree that there are some things in life that they couldn’t live without, with over half (55 percent) admitting that if they didn’t have them in their life, they would feel sad (56 percent).

THE TOP 15 THINGS THAT THOSE IN THE WEST MIDLANDS COULDN’T LIVE WITHOUT:

Children – 58% Mobile Phone - 57% Partner – 51% Mum – 44% Own bed – 39% Dad – 38% Best Friends – 34% Hot baths/showers – 32% Dog – 31% Sisters – 28% Broadband, Chocolate, Brothers – 27% TV Streaming Services, Cup of tea – 26% Own Pillow – 25% What’s App, Cats – 24% Sex – 22%

As the leading full fibre broadband provider in the Midlands and East of England, LightSpeed is committed to delivering premium, future-ready connectivity and aims to connect 400,000 homes and businesses by 2027.