4th Kenilworth Scout Group Christmas card delivery service 2024

The 4th Kenilworth Scout Group will be providing their annual Christmas Card Delivery Service for Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow again this year...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 4th Kenilworth Scout Group will once again be providing their Christmas Card Delivery Service in 2024. We will collect your cards and deliver them around the local areas for you for just 40p per card.

The Scouts will have a stall in Talisman Square to collect your cards, on Saturday 7th, 14th & 21st December between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be collection points positioned around the town during opening hours at Kenilworth Books, GDT Autos - Caesar Road, Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Steve Crowe Butchers - Whitemoor Road and The Farthing Gallery & Tearoom - Old High St. We would like to thank these businesses for their support!

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Further collection points also at All Saints Church, Leek Wootton, Stoneleigh Village Club and Ashow Village Club.

Deliveries will be made by the Scouts from Sunday, 22nd December 2024.

Please support this wonderful service provided by the Scouts!