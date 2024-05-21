A helping hand makes the weekend grand

By Dane NelsonContributor
Published 21st May 2024, 16:16 BST
Art in the Park relies heavily on the help of volunteers and sponsors to make the festival what it is. On the heel of our 2024 installment we would like to encourage those in the community to reach out and volunteer to make Art in the Park 2024 a beautiful weekend.

As we get closer to the much anticipated Art in the Park Festival, the team would like to encourage the residents of Warwickshire and the Midlands to join us as volunteers for the big weekend on August 3rd and 4th, 2024, in Leamington Spa.

As a Community Interest Company, Art in the Park relies heavily on the support of our sponsors and volunteers to make each year's festival the experience that it has been thus far.

Volunteers are the backbone of Art in the Park, helping to create a welcoming and engaging atmosphere for visitors and participants alike.

Help out at this year's Art in the Park Festival

Whether you're passionate about art, food, music, or simply want to contribute to the community, there are opportunities for everyone to get involved.

Volunteer roles include assisting with event set-up and tear-down, providing information to visitors, helping artists and craftspeople, coordinating activities, and much more.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to be an integral part of the festival while gaining valuable experience and forging new connections within the community.

If you are interested in volunteering for Art in the Park, please contact Kate Livingston at: [email protected]. Your support will help us continue to showcase the rich cultural heritage and talent of Warwickshire and the Midlands.

