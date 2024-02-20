Absurdist play, Paper Swans, visits Rugby this Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The play draws on the traditions of absurdist theatre, visual symbolism and playwright Vyte Garriga’s personal experience as a woman from a post-Soviet country (Lithuania) coming to the UK. It explores the themes of oppression, freedom of speech, self-discovery and what it means to pursue dreams that one is not allowed to have.

Vyte's second play, commissioned by Bloomsbury festival in association with Macready theatre, 2nd Portrait for Dorian G, wasnominated for an OFFIE award in 2023.

A security guard on his patrol finds a young woman in a ballet dress sitting on the bench making paper swans. He tries to question her and find out what exactly she is doing and why. That locks them in a continuous never ending loop of having to encounter each other again and again and find out the meaning behind those paper swans. However, each time they meet, there is a slight change in the situation from the one before.

Amie Barton-Young, Theatre Manager at Macready Theatre, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Vyte Garriga back to Macready Theatre after the success of last year’s OFFIE nominated show. Paper Swans will be perfect for audiences who are looking for a thought-provoking and powerful night of theatre.”

There will also be a post-show Q&A at this event where audience members can meet and greet cast members and ask questions.