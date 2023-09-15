All Saints Parish Church in Leamington Spa hosts the UK Artists Annual Art Exhibition 2023

Join us at All Saints Parish Church in picturesque Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, as we proudly present the UK Artists Exhibition 2023, a celebration of artistic talent from local and UK-wide visual artists.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Set within the hallowed halls of All Saints Church, this exhibition is a visual spectacle where tradition meets innovation. Open: Wednesday 20th to Saturday 30th September Time: 11am to 5pm.

The exhibition culminates in the much-anticipated annual prize-giving show where UK Artists' members are recognized and celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the world of art.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 'Meet the Artists' Event is on Saturday 23rd September from 2pm to 4pm with prize-giving at 3pm. Curator and artist Tammy Woodrow and painter Mo Enright will judge the show. Local musician and singer Abi Rowberry will entertain you while you browse the art and chat with the artists.

All Saints Church interior

This event is not just for art connoisseurs; it's for everyone who seeks inspiration and a taste of the extraordinary. Bring your friends, family, and even your curiosity, because art knows no boundaries, and at All Saints Church, everyone is welcome.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be captivated by the UK Artists Exhibition 2023 at the All Saints Church in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

All art is for sale.