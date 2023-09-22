Banksy: Fraud or Genius? Discussion at 30th anniversary meeting of The Arts Society Royal Leamington Spa

To celebrate the occasion, the group is inviting members to bring a guest to the lecture at the Spa Centre on Wednesday October 4 (11am or 2pm).

Thirty years ago this month, The National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Society, Leamington Spa, held its first meeting in the little cinema in the Spa Centre. Before this meeting the chairman, Mrs Catherine Leahy, along with her steering committee, had spent a year discussing and planning and offered morning lectures and very soon had a waiting list. At the inaugural meeting on October 6, 1993, a lecture was given by Mr Douglas MacKay on 'The Golden Age of English Furniture: 18th Century'.