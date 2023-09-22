Register
Banksy: Fraud or Genius? Discussion at 30th anniversary meeting of The Arts Society Royal Leamington Spa

The talk is on October 4
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
The Arts Society Royal Leamington Spa will be marking its 30th anniversary with a talk on Banksy.

The Arts Society Royal Leamington Spa will be marking its 30th anniversary with a talk on Banksy.

To celebrate the occasion, the group is inviting members to bring a guest to the lecture at the Spa Centre on Wednesday October 4 (11am or 2pm).

Lecturer Pepe Martinez's talk is titled 'Banksy: Fraud or Genius?'.

Thirty years ago this month, The National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Society, Leamington Spa, held its first meeting in the little cinema in the Spa Centre. Before this meeting the chairman, Mrs Catherine Leahy, along with her steering committee, had spent a year discussing and planning and offered morning lectures and very soon had a waiting list. At the inaugural meeting on October 6, 1993, a lecture was given by Mr Douglas MacKay on 'The Golden Age of English Furniture: 18th Century'.

This Society is now the Arts Society Royal Leamington Spa and is one of the largest art societies in the UK.

For further information: www.tasrls.org.uk

