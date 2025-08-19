Come and have a laugh and push a straw bale

On Friday 5th September from 4pm onwards the historic Gunpowder plot village, Ashby St Ledgers, will stage its second ever Bale Push Event.

Teams of 4 people are invited to push a full size straw bale around an obstacle circuit against the clock in categories: children, ladies, legends and the big one - the Open! It might sound quirky or eccentric and yes it is, but it is also lots of fun.

The Bale Push is a fun event for everyone. There will be live music, a bar, a variety of local food outlets to suit every taste and traditional fair rides for children. The Bale Push has free on site car parking and is free to enter but donations would be very gratefully accepted.

In the first year, the Bale Push Organisers were bowled over by the generosity of sponsors, supporters, teams and people who attended which meant sizeable donations to local charities.

Set in front of beautiful Ashby St Ledgers Manor House

This year we are raising money for 3 main charities: our local Air Ambulance, Bradby Club and Home-Start Daventry and Northants. Please come and support and have a go!

Team Registrations are limited so register now on: https:forms.gle/vYfagDRjwkdbi6W38