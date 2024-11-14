Beloved tenor Russell Watson performing in Warwick this weekend

By Eliza MacPherson
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
British tenor Russell Watson is set to perform at St Mary’s Church in Warwick on November 16 as part of his Magnificent Buildings Tour.

Accompanied by his pianist and arranger, Mike Moran, Russell Watson will sing a selection of his most beloved hits from across his career.

The Magnificent Buildings Tour sees Watson performing concerts in some of the most stunning abbeys and cathedrals around the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra”, Watson captivates audiences with his vocals. He has sold seven million albums worldwide and performed for distinguished figures such as Her Majesty The Queen, The Pope, and two US Presidents.

Beloved tenor Russell Watson is performing in Warwick this weekendBeloved tenor Russell Watson is performing in Warwick this weekend
Beloved tenor Russell Watson is performing in Warwick this weekend

He recently released his autobiography Encore which details his journey to rehabilitation after battling two brain tumours, exploring how he learnt to sing again.

Tickets to see Russell Watson perform at St Mary’s Church in Warwick on November 16 are available at www.russellwatson.com and www.weloveconcerts.com

Related topics:Russell WatsonWarwickSt Mary's ChurchTicketsPope
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice