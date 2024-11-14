Beloved tenor Russell Watson performing in Warwick this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Accompanied by his pianist and arranger, Mike Moran, Russell Watson will sing a selection of his most beloved hits from across his career.
The Magnificent Buildings Tour sees Watson performing concerts in some of the most stunning abbeys and cathedrals around the country.
Described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra”, Watson captivates audiences with his vocals. He has sold seven million albums worldwide and performed for distinguished figures such as Her Majesty The Queen, The Pope, and two US Presidents.
He recently released his autobiography Encore which details his journey to rehabilitation after battling two brain tumours, exploring how he learnt to sing again.