Stories Behind The Headlines: new book by Colin Walkey

By Clare Brown
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 13:28 BST
From roving reporter to Land Rover PR chief by Colin Walkey
  • The first reporter to race to Britain’s worst hotel fire.
  • The dramatic trial of a priest-turned-IRA commander.
  • Two murders in one day.
Most Popular

These were just some of the stories Colin Walkey covered as an evening newspaper reporter in Cambridge and Coventry.

In Stories Behind the Headlines, Colin Walkey tells how reporters discovered stories, including some that did not get published!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Colin Walkey's 'Stories Behind The headlines'placeholder image
Colin Walkey's 'Stories Behind The headlines'

Later, working in PR at Austin Rover, he reveals what really happened behind front-page headlines about the strikes at Longbridge, and the failed takeover of Austin Rover by Ford.

The Land Rover Years - PR Chief

As PR chief at Land Rover for a decade, he tells untold stories behind the takeovers of Land Rover by British Aerospace and BMW; and the international press launches of the Land Rover Discovery, and the new Range Rover in 1994.

Walkey discloses how he created a Land Rover adventure for journalists to follow the trail of Hannibal and his elephants over the Alps more than 2,000 years ago – plus, an arduous expedition to part of the world that no living person had ever explored…

Available at: www.brewinbooks.com/stories_behind_the_headlines

**OUT NOW!**

Related topics:Land RoverCambridgeCoventryFord
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice