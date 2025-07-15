British Motor Museum launches new exhibition ‘Beep Beep, Yeah!’

The British Motor Museum is to launch a brand-new sound-based exhibition ‘Beep-Beep, Yeah!’ which will open on 18 July and run until spring 2026 in the new Rubery Owen Gallery. The centrepiece of this exciting exhibition is a Rolls-Royce once owned by music legend, John Lennon!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the favourite tunes we play when we’re driving, to the songs that were inspired by motoring cities; push button radios to streaming podcasts; the sensation of our favourite engine noises to the quietness of modern cars; sound, music and the motor car have always had an emotional connection. Beep-Beep, Yeah!: The Sounds and Songs of the Motor Car explores this connection from the engine rumble to the rhythm of our favourite tune and examines why the sounds we listen to in our cars can influence the way we drive.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the sound experience through a range of interactive elements such as tuning a 1970s radio, feeling the noise of a BRM V16 P15 race car engine, or sitting inside a 2022 Bentley Bentayga to experience its incredibly powerful audio systems!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition also features a 2019 Wells Vertige Prototype demonstrating how music shaped an entire design while, on the other end of the scale, is the 2018 Nissan Leaf whose electric motor is so quiet it generates a pedestrian warning sound as a safety feature.

Bentley

Throughout the exhibition is the connection between cars and music and this link is demonstrated by the star car of the exhibition, a white 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, once owned by John Lennon! The Rolls-Royce appeared in the Beatles film, Let It Be and was sold in 1969 to Allen Klein, founder of ABKCO Records and the Beatles’ manager at the time. It has remained with the family ever since and has been kindly loaned by Jody Klein.

As a result of the generous support of Rubery Owen, Beep‑Beep, Yeah! will be housed in a brand-new exhibition space which gives visitors the chance to explore more than ever before.

Richard Jenkins, Group CEO, Rubery Owen Holdings, commented “As one of Britain's leading engineering companies and one of the earliest to be involved in the motor industry, Rubery Owen shares the Museum's commitment to preserving the history of Britain's automotive industry — both now and into the future. Rubery Owen is proud to support the creation of a new gallery space at the Museum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cat Boxall, Curator at the British Motor Museum, said “We’re really excited to open an exhibition with a different focus by bringing sound to the forefront in an immersive and interactive way. This has given us a fantastic opportunity to explore our collection from a fresh perspective. When you visit, be sure to think about your favourite driving tunes. Leave your suggestions and scan to take away the playlist which we will be updating throughout the course of the exhibition!”.

To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk or email [email protected]