British Motor Museum to host two exclusive ‘Evening With’ series with Peter Stevens and Mike Brewer

The British Motor Museum has announced two more exclusive ‘Evening With’ series, one with Peter Stevens, a name synonymous with British car design on 14 April and the other with Mike Brewer, car dealer turned presenter, on 12 May.

Peter's distinguished design career spans a broad range of iconic vehicles, from road car design to F1 projects, with prominent brands such as Ford, Lotus, Jaguar, McLaren, Subaru, and MG Rover Group. Two-time nominee for The Prince Phillip Prize for Designer of the Year, Autocar magazine’s Designer of the Year 2002, and recipient of the British Design Council Award for the Lotus Elan SE, Peter will be bringing his knowledge and unique perspective on car design and the automotive industry to the Museum. Joining Peter to talk all things cars will be Paul Cowland - Presenter of Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars Writer, Producer, self-described car hoarder, “decidedly average” Racing Driver and friend of the Museum, who returns following his appearance at the hugely successful evening with Ian Callum, held at the Museum in January.

On 12 May, also sharing the stage with Paul Cowland, will be Mike Brewer, providing the audience with an in-depth view into his career, and the cars he’s seen along the way. One of Britain's most prolific motoring presenters, Mike has been gracing our TV screens for over 25 years, with a wealth of TV credits including: Driven, Deals on Wheels, Pulling Power, Wrecks to Riches, Auto Trader, Wheeler Dealers, Wheeler Dealers Trading Up, Revved Up, presenting coverage of the British Rally Championship on Sky Sports, Remote Madness, Frontline Battle Machines and Wheeler Dealers World Tour - with a second series just announced! Mike will be talking about his life as a wheeler dealer, sharing behind the scenes stories about moments that didn't make it to the final cut, and enthusing about some of the amazing cars that did.

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting these two exclusive events in the coming months which are both sure to be lively, entertaining and amusing evenings in the company of two true motoring icons! Each event will include an audience Q&A as well a signing session. Not only that, guests can explore the Museum's collections, browse our latest feature exhibition 'The Gallery' and enjoy a hot buffet supper”.

Tickets cost £50 each, with a discounted price of £45 per person for Premium Members. As this event is outside regular Museum opening hours, Annual Passes are not valid. Limited places are available, so early booking is advised. For more information please visit the website https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with-peter-stevens and https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with-mike-brewer or call 01926 895300.