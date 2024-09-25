Celebrate the Monarch Butterfly and it's link to ‘Day of the Dead’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stratford-upon-Avon Butterfly Farm is celebrating the amazing migration story of the ‘Monarch Butterfly’ and its associations with the Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) during half-term from 26 October - 3 November. The Monarch Butterfly is the largest species found in the British Isles and one of the rarest migrants. Renowned for its remarkable long-distance travel, they arrive like clockwork in Mexico around early November, which coincides with the Día de Muertos celebrations!

Many indigenous communities believe that these butterflies represent the souls of deceased loved ones returning to the earth to visit. The timing of their arrival, along with their delicate beauty, has made them a powerful symbol of the spiritual connection between the living and the dead in this tradition. Day of the Dead combines the ancient custom of celebrating ancestors with All Souls' Day, a holiday that Spanish invaders brought to Mexico in the early 1500s. The holiday, which is celebrated in Mexico on November 1 & 2, is like a family reunion, except dead ancestors are the guests of honour.

Daily demonstrations of the Monarch Butterfly’s lifecycle and migration will take place with the team of friendly experts at 11am in the Discovery Zone. Visitors can see these beautiful orange and black Monarch’s flying around along with vibrantly coloured caterpillars. In the rainforest Flight Area families can follow a gruesome insect fact trail and find out just how weird and wonderful nature can be!

A Mexican Red Knee Tarantula is the latest new arrival in Minibeast Metropolis and in time for the spookiest season! The Tarantula originates from the Pacific Coast of Mexico in dry forest and desert habitats. When threatened they flick hairs from their abdomen using their back legs. These are called ‘urticating hairs’ and can cause itchiness, swelling and respiratory issues if inhaled. Female Red Knee Tarantulas can live up to 30 years old, whereas males rarely live past 10 years. Their diet consists of insects, frogs and the occasional mouse.

Monarch

Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “Get into the spirit of Halloween and help us celebrate the stunning Monarch Butterfly and its close links to Day of the Dead! We’re also delighted to have this beautiful Mexican Red Knee Tarantula, a tarantula with which most people are familiar with from television/films. We also have plenty of scary insects for visitors to admire, although they are safely behind glass!”

To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 5:30pm, last entry 5pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day.

For more information including purchasing gift vouchers, admission prices and group rates, please visit the website at www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288.