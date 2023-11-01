Register
Christmas charity coffee morning

St Paul’s Church by the racecourse in Warwick will be holding a Christmas Coffee Morning for charity on Saturday, 18th November, between 10am and 12noon.
By Patricia Ann KibblerContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
There will be a super raffle, many of the prizes being donated by local businesses, including Warwick Castle. There will be bric-a-brac and Christmas craft stalls, Lifeboats cards and gifts, and Christmas and cuddly toy tombola.

While the adults are enjoying a tea or coffee with mince pies, the children can have fun with Christmas tattoos and a lucky dip.

The proceeds from the coffee Morning will be shared between the local Air Ambulance Service, the Disasters Emergency Committee and St Paul's Church.

Please join us on the 18th November and you will be assured of a warm welcome.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Church on [email protected] or telephoning the office on 01926 499533.

Related topics:CoffeeWarwick