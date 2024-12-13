Colour in artist’s Leamington scene to enter festive competition

Children are being invited to colour in a design by a local artist for a chance to win new books for their school and gift vouchers for themselves.

Youngsters aged four to 11 years can colour in the Leamington Spa Christmas scene based on a hand-drawn illustration by Midlands-based artist Jackie Roberts for a chance to win a prize in Blythe Liggins Solicitors’ Christmas competition.

The colouring sheet to complete to enter can be downloaded at www.blytheliggins.co.uk/news/ and is based on Jackie’s illustrated Leamington Spa Christmas card.

The colouring sheet features her drawing of the town’s Royal Pump Rooms and three festive elephants, in homage to the town’s historic link with the animals and the children’s book ‘Elephants at Royal Leamington Spa’.

Sharon Cooper with some of the competition entries which are being displayed in reception at Blythe Liggins’ offices

Jackie said: “I create Christmas cards for many local towns, including Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth, and my style is to create pictures of places which have meaning to people. So I include local landmarks which people will recognise, giving a personalised touch to their festive greetings.

“It’s lovely to see my Leamington design adapted into a colouring sheet for children to enjoy. My drawings are mainly in black and white, so I’m excited to see the different ways that they colour in my designs.”

The competition is open for entries until Wednesday 18th December and there will be two sets of prizes. The entries will be split into two age groups by school classes – one for children in reception, Year 1 and Year 2, and another for children in Years 3 to 6.

In each of the two age groups, the winning entry will receive a £20 shopping voucher, while their school will be given a £50 voucher to spend on new books.

Donna Bothamley, Partner at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “We loved Jackie’s Leamington Christmas card design and it’s great to be working with her for our Christmas competition this year.

“Every year we like to hold a competition for young people in the local community, and I hope that colouring in Jackie’s design gets them into the Christmas spirit. We look forward to seeing their colourful Christmas scenes.”

Jackie’s Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth Christmas cards are available to buy now at www.love2dream.co.uk.