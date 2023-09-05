Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene will open its Leamington store next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
To celebrate the opening, the store will offer its first 100 customers a voucher for a free large, tufted rug and a canvas goodie bag.
UK Joint Venture partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who run Søstrene Grene stores across the south of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are looking forward to opening the new site.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Norma Jacob said: “The Søstrene Grene in-store experience is truly unique, providing a relaxing shopping experience where customers can browse the diverse and affordable product range.
"As we continue to expand throughout the UK, we look forward to seeing more customers enjoy our exciting products.”
Richard Power added: “The new store will be our first in Warwickshire, which is very exciting. Royal Leamington Spa is a beautiful location and we very much look forward to meeting local residents at our grand opening.”
To find out more about Søstrene Grene visit: https://sostrenegrene.com or follow them on Instagram: @sostrenegrene