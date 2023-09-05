Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene will open its Leamington store next week

Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene will open its Leamington store at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre on Friday September 15.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the opening, the store will offer its first 100 customers a voucher for a free large, tufted rug and a canvas goodie bag.

UK Joint Venture partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who run Søstrene Grene stores across the south of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are looking forward to opening the new site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norma Jacob said: “The Søstrene Grene in-store experience is truly unique, providing a relaxing shopping experience where customers can browse the diverse and affordable product range.

Søstrene Grene Royal Leamington Spa

"As we continue to expand throughout the UK, we look forward to seeing more customers enjoy our exciting products.”

Richard Power added: “The new store will be our first in Warwickshire, which is very exciting. Royal Leamington Spa is a beautiful location and we very much look forward to meeting local residents at our grand opening.”