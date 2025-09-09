Discover the power of creative writing to improve your wellbeing

Woman contemplating what to write

Warwickshire-based not for profit Arts Uplift are hosting a new FREE 10-week online Creative Writing for Wellbeing workshop as part of their Inside Stories programme. These free workshops don't require any experience and are open to Coventry and Warwickshire residents.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include exercises and discussions that will help you understand story structure, character creation, redrafting and how this relates to your own well-being and so much more! The sessions take place every Monday from 7- 8:30 PM from 22nd September to 1st December 2025.

Join experienced writer and theatre director, Tristan Jackson-Pate, to learn how to deal with negative thoughts and emotions through creative writing techniques such as theatre, film, poetry, dialogue, journalism and storytelling. Develop your writing skills and share your work with supportive peers! There are many benefits to attending these workshops including improving well-being, mental health, and reducing isolation and loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of our previous attendees says, “It got me reflecting on how I was feeling and what I was thinking in a time where I had no motivation to do anything. It got me into a habit of writing regularly which is beneficial for my mental health as I feel like I've achieved something and boosts my self-esteem”

Jenny Davis, Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that the creative arts have a big part to play in helping people to live happy and fulfilled lives. It’s also great for mental stimulation and socialisation as well as being hugely enjoyable.”

Booking

This course is delivered in partnership with the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy. Booking is essential as places are limited. Please contact: Email: [email protected] or Call: 01926 504212

Further information