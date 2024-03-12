Enter the land of dinosaurs, dragons and unicorns this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This unique puzzle-based adventure is perfectly tailored for children and adults alike, promising an unforgettable journey through a fantasy world where imagination knows no bounds. The event, at Magic Alley in Bell Court, is similar to an escape room but without time constraints and we do not lock you in!

WonderWorld is not just an event; it's a gateway to a world of magic and mystery.

As you navigate through an intricate maze of puzzles and challenges, you will encounter the most incredible creatures – from the mighty dinosaurs that once roamed the earth to majestic dragons and magical unicorns. There is also an opportunity to dress up and take photos enabling you to capture memories of your magical adventure.

"WonderWorld is a magical land which takes you out of reality and into a world of imagination," said Sam Jenkins, Head of Events at Magic Alley. "We are excited to offer a unique experience that combines solving puzzles and riddles while giving visitors the chance to walk among dinosaurs, dragons and unicorns."

WonderWorld is recommended for children over 6 but children aged 4 and 5 are able to accompany older relatives and friends to take part in the Easter dinosaur egg hunt.

There is likely to be a performer in place over the Easter holidays to add a little extra magic to your visit.

Magic Alley is fully accessible and has a lift to the first floor available.

Everyone who successfully completes the quest will receive a prize and a certificate.

The Easter Edition runs from Saturday 23rd March to Sunday 7th April.