From ballet shoes to the director’s chair: Meet Kathy Buckingham-Underhill

As Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein prepares to take to the Talisman Theatre stage this May, there’s something extra special happening behind the scenes - this production marks the Talisman directing debut of the incredibly talented Kathy Buckingham-Underhill.

While new to directing at the Talisman, Kathy brings with her a rich and varied background in the performing arts, and a deep love for storytelling that stretches back to her earliest days in a village dance class.

A Lifelong Love of the Arts

It all started with a tumble. Kathy’s mother, concerned about her young daughter’s coordination, enrolled her in the local dance school in hopes of preventing further mishaps on the pavement. What followed wasn’t just improved balance - it was the beginning of a life-long passion for the creative arts.

While other children dropped dance in favour of exams or sport, Kathy only dug in deeper. She added tap and jazz to her ballet training, and weekends were often spent travelling to festivals with the Marguerita Hoare School in St Albans. These were theatrical marathons - waiting in wings, donning handmade costumes (usually sewn by the devoted mothers), and performing intricate group routines with up to twenty dancers. The stage quickly became a second home.

Training, Touring, and the Showgirl Life

At 16, Kathy took the next step, earning a place on the student course at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy, where she honed her dance and drama skills. She left with Gold LAMDA Medals, teaching qualifications in ballet and tap, and a professional readiness that saw her packing her bags for Gran Canaria, where she joined Scala’s glamorous variety show at the Hotel Tamarindos.

There, she performed twice nightly alongside ice skaters, magicians, and even seals, slipping seamlessly between high-energy dance numbers and theatrical illusions - including vanishing acts and popping out of oversized cakes for birthdays!

Mary Shelley (Elysia Sully) poised at her writing desk. The female writer behind the monster is ready.

Kathy’s European tour continued with a stint in Barcelona, where Scala’s show offered not only performance opportunities but the chance to immerse herself in the culture and rhythms of the city.

Backstage and Beyond

Returning to the UK, Kathy pursued more stable work in department stores, but the stage kept calling. At The Tower Theatre in Islington, she found a vibrant community and began building a rich theatrical résumé, with roles in plays and musicals that reignited her passion for dramatic storytelling.

A move to Warwickshire brought new opportunities: performances at the Loft Theatre, Bear Pit Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, and of course, the Talisman. Kathy also took the reins of the Loft’s youth group and supported her own children through LAMDA exams—an experience that inspired her to resume formal study.

Kathy Buckingham-Underhill taking in the action in the rehearsal room.

Under the mentorship of Mary Macdonald, Kathy completed her LAMDA Diploma in 2015, having taught with the Talisman Youth Group as part of her training. She now teaches LAMDA at Princethorpe College and works as one of their LAMDA examiners, nurturing the next generation of performers with the same care and encouragement that shaped her own artistic path.

Her Directorial Debut: Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

With all that experience on and off stage, it’s no surprise that Kathy has chosen Frankenstein - a richly layered and emotionally charged adaptation by Rona Munro - for her directorial debut at the Talisman.

This is not the creature-feature you might expect. In Kathy’s hands, this Frankenstein is intimate, intelligent, and deeply human—a story about the creative mind of a young woman daring to explore big ideas in a world that often silenced voices like hers.

Two minds. One Creation. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein comes to Kenilworth. 19th - 24th May

“I was drawn to the way the play centres Mary Shelley herself as the storyteller,” Kathy explains. “It’s about imagination, responsibility, and what it means to bring something into the world - whether that’s a book, a creation, or even a child. There’s something very raw and relevant about it.”

With her eye for movement, understanding of character, and a lifelong love for live theatre, Kathy is set to bring Frankenstein to life in visually striking and emotionally resonant ways.

Come and Be Part of It

Frankenstein runs from Monday 19th to Saturday 24th May 2025 at the Talisman Theatre in Kenilworth.

This is a bold, beautiful production led by a director whose life in theatre has been anything but ordinary. Don’t miss your chance to see a classic story reimagined through a uniquely female lens—with all the drama, emotion, and thought-provoking power that live theatre does best.

Book your tickets now via the website - www.talismantheatre.co.uk - opens Monday 19th May