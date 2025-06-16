From Nuneaton to Ibiza: Local businessman turns up the heat with dream DJ gig
At 38, Ash Morgan is not just running a successful business — he’s also the driving force behind ELEV8, a fresh new house night that's about to make serious waves in Ibiza this July. But before jetting off to the party capital of the world, he’s throwing an unforgettable 12-hour send-off event right here at home.
The ELEV8 Ibiza Summer Party hits The Anker in Weddington on Saturday, July 5th, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest local party of the year. With two stages — one indoor and one outdoor — and a full lineup of 18 local DJs from Nuneaton and Bedworth (all of whom are set to perform in Ibiza), the vibe will be pure energy from start to finish.
"It's something I've dreamed about for years," said Ash Morgan AKA SAUS. “To take a crew of local talent from our area and put on our own night in Ibiza… It’s surreal. We had to throw a proper party at home first — this one's for the town!”
Only 500 tickets are available, and they’re expected to sell out fast as excitement builds for the launch of ELEV8, a name already buzzing through local music circles.
With top-tier house music, summer vibes, and serious community pride, this event is not to be missed. Whether you're Ibiza-bound or staying local, July 5th is the night to celebrate Nuneaton going global.
Tickets available now on skiddle – get yours before they’re gone. http://www.skiddle.com/e/40904948 and follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elev8_house