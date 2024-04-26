Full steam ahead for Britain's poshest train

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now stunned bosses of the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle have organised three more steam journeys over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line through the North Yorkshire moors.

A spokesman for the train, which used to be part of the iconic Orient Express, said: “Even though this is always a popular excursion, we were surprised at just how quickly tickets were snapped up this time.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But we won’t just be taking passengers for a day out, we will be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

Historic ... steam locomotive Tangmere which will haul the Northern Belle

“Nothing is too good for our pampered passengers. We serve the finest food, the finest wine and the finest champagne.

“We even have our own onboard musicians and a magician to entertain our guests.”

The Northern Belle was voted one of world’s most luxurious trains by readers of the prestigious Conde Nast Traveller magazine last year.

And when Channel 5 filmed “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme, impressed narrator Bill Nighy described it as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.

Passengers will board over a red carpet when the Northern Belle sets out from Coventry at 7.10am on Saturday, June 8, before calling at Birmingham International at 7.25, Wolverhampton at 8.05 and Stafford at 8.25.

Then after being handed their first glass of champagne before a three-course brunch is served as a vintage diesel locomotive hauls the train north to Carnforth in Lancashire.

Giant Battle of Britain class steam locomotive Tangmere, which once pulled famous expresses like The Golden Arrow between London and the South Coast, will take over for the trip through Carlisle and on to Settle.

Passengers will be served a sumptuous six-course dinner with more wine and champagne during the journey home in the evening.

And for those who have missed this weekend’s train, the journey will now be repeated on June 8, July 27, and October 19.