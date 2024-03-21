Hooked on it! Stratford-upon-Avon care home residents knit for a good cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Putting their knitting needles together for a good cause, residents at Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, have been attending a weekly ‘Knit and Natter’ club to create blankets, hats and teddy bears to be sent to their local baby bank, Stratford Baby Bank.

Now onto their next project, every Thursday, at 2.30pm, Ambleside residents are inviting the local community to join them and help knit for a good cause.

So far, residents have worked exceptionally hard to make three donations. Firstly, to the Dogs Trust, the Ukraine Appeal, and the baby bank, with the most recent donation seeing residents knit a fantastic 28 blankets, 14 hats and 13 teddy bears.

The residents have also recruited the team at Ambleside to help out in the project; after learning that team members Staci and Dawn weren’t taught to knit in their childhood and believing it to be a life skill. Team member Audrey has also helped out and been in charge of sewing all of the squares together for blankets.

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the Knit and Natter team for all of their hard work for such a great cause.

“Crafts and other creative activities can promote positive wellbeing for older people in a variety of therapeutic ways, improving mental wellbeing and encouraging a sense of purpose. The teams work for the baby bank is invaluable, and we hope their knitted creations will be well-loved.

“We can’t wait for the local community to come and join the fun to support such great causes.”

For more information on Ambleside, please call Customer Relations Manager, Staci Reeson on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]

Ambleside is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.