'It's about changing lives': charity dog walk aims to raise thousands for animal welfare

Back to celebrate its sixth year, the Agria Dog Walk is bigger and better than ever. Join the pack this weekend at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, where Agria is set to donate £5 for every dog walked.

Join the pack and support the Agria Dog Walk, in partnership with DogFest, on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th May , at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire.

Dog lovers can also take part remotely through the brand’s digital dog walk throughout the whole month of May.

Lincolnshire-based Spaniel Rescue Foundation is among the rehoming organisations set to receive a much-needed donation from the event.

With plenty of fun to be had this weekend, visitors to the Agria tent can take home a free Pet Pawtrait of their canine companion, make the most of the Bark and Ball Pit, facepainting and games, and even win some exciting prizes.

Jasper, former resident of the Spaniel Rescue Foundation, will be attending Saturday's event.

For those that can’t make it to this fantastic day of family-friendly fun, Agria is also holding a virtual Digital Dog Walk event, for dogs to take part doing their usual walk – so dog can be a fundraiser!

Throughout May, the Agria Digital Dog Walk is the perfect way to take part anywhere, anytime. Whether it’s strolling through a local park, hitting the beach, or wandering along a woodland trail, every walk makes a difference.

Those walking in their local areas will trigger a donation by signing up online to show their support. Dog owners are encouraged to boost the movement by posting a photo of their dog to social media, tagging @agriapetinsurance with the hashtag #AgriaDogWalk.

In addition to the fundraising event this weekend at Ragley Hall, Agria will be hosting the Big Dog Walk at six further DogFest events this year:

“In 2024, over 1,500 dogs and their families took part, generating an impressive £20,000 in donations to help care for animals in search of their forever homes." - Vicki Wentworth, CEO at Agria Pet Insurance

7-8 June, Knebworth House, Hertfordshire

21-22 June, Tatton Park, Cheshire

12-13 July, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

6-7 September, Ashton Court, Bristol

13-14 September, Harewood House, Yorkshire

27-28 September, Loseley Park, Surrey

Lincolnshire-based Spaniel Rescue Foundation, which has a foster network across the UK, is amongst the rescue organisations set to receive a much-needed donation from the event, and will be attending the Agria stand at DogFest this weekend.

A special VID (very important dog!) on Saturday will be Jasper, a former resident of the foundation, and his loving new owner. Found with matted, flea-ridden fur and a rope bound so tightly around his neck that it cut into his skin, Jasper was nursed back to health thanks to the charity’s volunteers and the kindness of its fosterers, and is now thriving in his loving forever home.

Lisa Jamieson-Bailey, Chair and Trustee for the Spaniel Rescue Foundation, says: “All animals deserve a second chance at a happy life, and it’s lovely to see so many like-minded people getting together for a cause like this. This event isn’t just about raising funds, it’s about changing lives. From emergency vet care to a warm bed in a loving foster home, every donation helps change the future for a spaniel in need, turning heartbreak into hope. The support from Agria Pet Insurance is vital to continue the work we’re doing, and it really is so encouraging to see people around the country showing such passion and support for animal welfare.”

Vicki Wentworth, CEO at Agria Pet Insurance,says: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with DogFest for our annual Agria Dog Walk this year, for a celebration that’s bigger and better than ever – but most importantly, to raise money for a cause that’s so deeply important to all of us at Agria. These charities couldn’t be more deserving: we see every day the important work they do, and we’re proud to be giving back to help support those animals most desperately in need.

“In 2024, over 1,500 dogs and their families took part, generating an impressive £20,000 in donations to help care for animals in search of their forever homes. Every dog who participates makes a difference, and we can’t wait to see them all take part on 10 and 11 May!”

Agria, one of the world’s leading animal insurers, will donate £5 for every dog who walks the walk around the beautiful British countryside, to help support seven UK charities: British Chihuahua Rescue, Spaniel Rescue Foundation, People's Animal Welfare Society, GSP Rescue UK, STECS Scottie Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue Elite, and British Dalmatian Welfare.

Visit agriapet.co.uk/agria-dog-walk to sign up to the Agria Dog Walk, either virtually or at Ragley Hall – and for information on how to pre-book your DogFest tickets if you can make it there in person!