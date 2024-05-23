Live & Local's 5th Big Picture Film Festival returns to Stratford-upon-Avon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Live & Local’s Big Picture Film Festival returns to Warwickshire this Summer with a weekend of British and international theatrical films, live scores, Q&As and a short film competition. This year’s theme is legacy.

Taking place at multiple venues around Stratford-upon-Avon between Thursday 29th August to Sunday 1st September 2024, the pay as you feel festival is set to be the best yet with a programme bursting with films from classics to rare, undiscovered gems across live action, animation, blockbusters and documentaries.

There will be plenty of homegrown films from British and Midlands filmmakers as well as acclaimed foreign language titles, making for a dynamic programme that will entertain, thrill, educate and provide insight into unique cultural perspectives.

The festival is supported by Stratford Town Trust. Chris Davis, Audience Engagement Manager at Live & Local says:

"We are extremely grateful for the support of Stratford Town Trust, which has allowed us to bring our film festival back to the town and also helps to make the festival more affordable to audiences as our pay as you feel pricing model removes financial barriers to attend. We have some fantastic events lined up and we encourage audiences to come along and enjoy, whatever their budget.”

Now in its fifth year, the festival will be based at The Bear Pit Theatre every day with additional events taking place at other venues across the town as well as several Warwickshire community screenings in surrounding villages.

Chris adds:

“We have so many wonderful destinations in this year’s festival so even if you can’t make it to Stratford, there may well be a film event happening near you.”

As the festival’s base this year, The Bear Pit is an accessible space for everyone and the festival team are looking forward to welcoming visitors.

Simon Allen at The Bear Pit Theatre adds:

“We’ve been proactive in making our venue more accessible. Back in 2014 we were able to invest in a brand new lighting rig with support from The United Reformed Church and the District Council. The theatre entrance pathway was upgraded to a user-friendly surface with uplighting to enable safe access for all users and particularly for those in wheelchairs. Last year, we reverted to an end on seating configuration with improved site lines to enable the space to be used as a community cinema which caught the attention of Live & Local. Purchase of the projection equipment and screen were supported by the One Stop Trust & Stratford Town Trust. We’re really proud to be involved in the festival.”

In addition to showcasing acclaimed films, the Big Picture Film Festival will also feature a short film competition, films with live scores and Q&A sessions with filmmakers creating a dynamic and interactive environment for both seasoned movie buffs and casual viewers alike.

Stratford Town Trust is delighted to support the festival and believes in the power of film to unite communities and inspire and showcase local creativity.

James McHugh, Grants Manager at Stratford Town Trust says:

“Live & Local have decades of experience delivering high quality arts as well as supporting community networks and voluntary groups to enable them to deliver events and other arts projects and activities so we are proud to support their work.”