Local Magician Angus Baskerville to Dazzle Kenilworth Audience

Popular Warwickshire-based magician Angus Baskerville has been making waves showcasing his magic prowess and motivational speaking with a number of notable performances in 2023, and now he is bringing his show to Kenilworth!

On 13th April 2024 his show "Mind Trickery Reloaded" will be premiered with a show at the town’s sports and social club, in one of his warm-up gigs preparing for a month long run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

Baskerville, known for his enchanting performances, gained regional recognition when he featured on ITV Central News in March of last year, and since then, he has been on a remarkable journey, headlining his one-man show at the Ventnor Fringe Festival and more locally achieving consecutive sell-out nights at Binton Village Hall. In February this year he appeared alongside local legend hypnotist Poldark in a one-off charity event at Rugby’s Benn Hall.

Angus Baskerville, Warwickshire Magician

Angus runs a number of school Magic Clubs in the area, and has also shared his Magic with guests at Weddings, Balls and corporate events where he captivates audiences at trade shows. More recently Angus gave an impactful talk about his experience growing up with Autism and ADHD to an audience of over 30,000 at Jaguar Land Rover.

Baskerville's success reflects not only his magical talents but also his commitment to using his platform to increase awareness about living with Autism. Looking ahead, he aspires to share his captivating shows and talks with audiences around the world.

Come and experience the magic of "Mind Trickery Reloaded" for yourself.