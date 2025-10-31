Magic seats, exclusive merch and a double feature - a touch of magic arrives at Vue Leamington Spa to mark the release of Wicked: For Good

Venues host Magic Seat Screenings on 22 and 28 November, where two lucky fans will be selected at random to win a magical prize, all depending on the seats they're in

Magic is in the air at Vue as Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to last year’s global big screen sensation, returns to the big screen.

Filmgoers have the chance to see a special double-feature screening of both titles on 20th November, allowing audiences to experience the epic saga in one sitting.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, with Vue Leamington Spa hosting special Magic Seat Screenings for two consecutive weekends (22 and 28 November), which will see two lucky fans from each screening being chosen at random to win a magical treat – all depending on which seats they’re in.

Prizes up for grabs include Ozian-themed LUSH body sprays, signed and framed Wicked posters, Wicked-themed LEGO sets and a Westfield shopping experience for two, including one night in a four-star hotel plus £500 to spend at the mall.

And for those wanting to bring home a piece of the magic, limited-edition merchandise will also be on offer – including emerald green and blush pink reusable cups, topped with either mini Glinda or Elphaba figurines, as well as a light-up popcorn bucket in the shape of a hot air balloon.

Dolly Bhatti, General Manager at Vue Leamington Spa, said: “After the spellbinding success of last year’s Wicked, we have high expectations for this star-studded conclusion. To mark the occasion, we’re treating audiences to an extra special experience at Vue with our exclusive merch, double bill feature and extra special Magic Seat Screenings.

“We welcome fans to enjoy every musical note and magical moment of this highly anticipated release, the way it was meant to be seen - on the big screen."

To book tickets for Wicked: For Good, including Vue’s exclusive Magic Seat Screenings, visit www.myvue.com