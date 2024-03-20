New Gallery set to be unveiled at The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum will open to the public for the spring and summer season on Friday 29th March 2024 following the official opening of its new Parker Gallery on Thursday 28th March 2024.

The military museum based at Trinity Mews on Priory Road in Warwick tells the story of The Queen’s Royal Hussars through a series of thematic galleries and interactive displays. Together it provides visitors with the opportunity to discover how Hussars lived and fought across the centuries and to see an incredible collection of items spanning several centuries that are on display.

The themed galleries start with the Hussars of the present and move back through time to those of the past. They include such themes as Keeping the Peace and Churchill - The Greatest Hussar, telling the story of Sir Winston Churchill as a fighting soldier and Regimental Colonel as part of his lifetime’s close links to the Regiment.

Gallery view of The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum in Warwick

The new addition to the Museum and its visitor offering is The Parker Gallery. Set in a newly refurbished part of the Museum, many of the items displayed in this building have been bequeathed to the museum by the late Major Sir Michael Parker KCVO, CBE and his family. Major Parker was a prominent member of The Queen’s Own Hussars whilst serving with the Regiment and during his service he went on to organise over 300 official national, international, and royal occasions; most famously the Royal Tournaments and tattoos national and international as well as many major royal events for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Parker Gallery is the completion of phase Two of a new design and build at the Museum and is populated by pictures, audio-visual displays and many artefacts from both the Parker collection and all The Queen’s Royal Hussars Regiments past and present.

Speaking about the reopening of the Museum for 2024 and its new Parker Gallery, Museum Director Mike Mumford MBE said, “We are so excited about opening for the coming visitor season and in particular for the unveiling and launch of the new Parker Gallery.

“It really is a wonderful collection and we are so honoured and privileged to be able to showcase what is a fitting testament to Major Sir Michael Parker’s numerous achievements with the Regiment here at the Museum and here in Warwick”.

The Queen’s Royal Hussar is a cavalry Regiment which recruit from the West Midlands. They have had a museum in Warwick for over 50 years, and this new display is the result of a complete museum rebuild and refurbishment of its collection. The Regiment is now based in Tidworth and the last Cavalry Regiment to be still equipped with Challenger tanks.

View of the Parker Gallery at The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum

The museum and its new Parker Gallery will be open every Friday and weekend including bank holidays from 29th April to the end of October; on Fridays and Saturdays between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, Sundays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and Bank Holidays 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Entry to the museum is free, with donations in lieu gratefully received and welcomed. Individual and small group visits are welcome at any time during opening hours with the Museum team happy to answer any questions ahead of visiting. Larger groups of 15 or more visitors and school parties are also welcome and invited to contact the Museum’s Curator to book in advance and discuss their individual needs and requirements.