New senior fitness classes coming to Rugby from November 11th!
After the great success of our sessions in Coventry, Senior Fitness is now coming to Rugby, so local seniors can benefit from professional guidance without having to travel.
The classes are run by qualified instructors who ensure participants feel safe, comfortable, and encouraged. Each session is carefully designed and adapted to individual abilities, allowing everyone to enjoy movement and exercise at their own pace.
Senior Fitness is not only about improving physical fitness — it’s also a wonderful opportunity to socialise, make new friends, and enjoy time together. The atmosphere is always cheerful, welcoming, and full of positive energy.
🗓 When: Every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:00 pm
📍 Where: 81 Somers Road, Rugby CV22 7DG
👥 Organiser: Senior Fitness
We warmly invite all seniors from Rugby and nearby areas to join us!
Let’s take care of our health, stay active, and enjoy life together — because movement is the key to a happy and healthy lifestyle.
🌿 Senior Fitness proudly supports the local Rugby community by promoting health, physical activity, and social connection among seniors.
For more information or to book a place, please contact:
Senior Fitness
📞 tel: +44 7799 365403