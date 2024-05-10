NSPCC: Leamington Spa Childhood Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
We would love families, friends, colleagues, schools and organisations across the region to celebrate by organising events to raise essential funds for the NSPCC and Childline.
There are lots of ways to help make this year the best Childhood Day ever, and the NSPCC team in Leamington Spa is calling on people to visit and support our fundraising collection in the town centre on Friday 7 June.
You can also raise money by taking part in the Childhood Day Mile - whether you walk it, cycle it, skip or bounce it, your sponsorship will help support the charity’s vital work. And if June 7 is inconvenient, you can ‘move a mile’ on another day.
There are also special Childhood Day resources available for schools, nurseries, and childcare groups on the NSPCC website.
For more information about street collections or to sign up for the Childhood Day Mile, please visit www.nspcc.org.uk and search ‘childhood day’.