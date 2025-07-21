Protest, pioneers and provocateurs at the Big Picture Film Festival

Warwickshire’s Big Picture Film Festival returns to Stratford-upon-Avon this summer between 28th – 31st August for another weekend of world-class international cinema, from classics to modern independent films, through to rousing documentaries, vintage and modern animated works, live music scores and inspirational filmmaker Q&As.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Live & Local, this year’s festival theme is Connection & Disruption with the programme offering a dynamic variety of films and discussions that navigate the tension and synergy between these two powerful ideas.

Brian Harley, Audience Engagement Officer and Lead Programmer for the festival explains:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we developed the theme for this year, we began to explore connection and disruption, not so much as opposites, but as intertwined concepts. After that, our curatorial focus began to take a compelling shape.”

Brown Paper Baftas

Supported by Stratford Town Trust, the festival will welcome acclaimed filmmakers from around the UK, including Stratford-based BAFTA-winning filmmakers, the Brothers McLeod, Geoff Thompson and Michael B. Clifford for special Q&A events.

The festival also welcomes BAFTA breakthrough filmmaker Ella Glendining and international award-winning director Gordon Main for Q&A screenings of their outstanding documentaries.

Brian continues:

“In our search for connection, we have curated films that explore relationships, inspire communities, demonstrate generosity and reveal cultural intersections. For disruption, we’ve selected films that are rebellious, subversive, shake up traditional storytelling conventions and experiments with bold filmmaking techniques. Combined, this year’s festival finds balance in work that oscillates between connection and disruption, and we hope audiences will see that relationship play out on screen throughout the weekend.”

Flow

Opening Gala

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To open this year’s festival, the organisers have partnered up with local groups Stratford Net Zero and River Hope to present Ocean with David Attenborough (2025) which will be followed by a post-screening panel discussion with special guests from the environmental sector. Narrated by the legendary David Attenborough, this documentary takes viewers on an awe-inspiring journey beneath the waves, exploring the critical role our oceans play in sustaining life on Earth. Stratford Net Zero focuses on climate awareness and action while River Hope is a new grassroots movement, which promotes a positive narrative and gratitude for water.

Brown Paper BAFTAS

This special Q&A screening event reunites the BAFTA-winning team from Coventry and Warwickshire, screenwriter Geoff Thompson, director Michael B. Clifford and producer Natasha Carlish for a retrospective of their powerful trilogy of short films, made across two decades. This is set to be an unmissable evening of cinema excellence, conversation and inspiration from three master storytellers as they watch and reflect on the acclaimed short films that earned them BAFTA success and launched their film careers to new heights.

False Starts and Surprises

Brian Harley adds:

"This team are legendary in Coventry and Warwickshire. They are living proof that with enough grit and determination, working class talent can punch through into the film industry, and turn obstacles into ovations."

Animation Masters

Elsewhere in the festival, Stratford-based BAFTA winning duo The Brothers McLeod will lead a fun and candid discussion about the life and death of ideas called False Starts and Surprises. With decades of experience in animation, writing and storytelling, Greg and Myles offer a glimpse into the unpredictable, mysterious nature of creativity. This engaging talk offers rare access to unseen concepts, abandoned animations and ideas that almost became reality alongside projects that emerged unexpectedly, born from chance encounters and surprise opportunities.

The official poster for the 2025 Big Picture Film Festival

Brian adds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event will have a slightly different emphasis from what we’ve done in the past with a conversation-led screen event. It’s a sort of light-hearted spin on the masterclass, where Greg and Myles spotlight the highs and lows of bringing ideas to life. It’s going to be fun and insightful!”

Silent Film + Live Score

Sticking with animation, fans of classic cinema and live music, will be treated to a live score screening of the oldest surviving animated feature film in the world - Lotte Reiniger’s The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926). This unique and wondrous film tells the story of a young royal who is tricked by a wicked sorcerer into flying a magical horse to far-away lands. Oxford-based group Flights of Helios at The Midnight Riyaz will be performing their ethereal original music to Reiniger’s evocative, inventive silhouette visuals.

Inspired by her childhood obsession with Chinese silhouette puppets and the magic trick films of George Méliès, Reiniger became renowned as the foremost pioneer of silhouette animation. Her innovative paper cutout style relied on fluid, expressive gestures to convey emotion and action rather than facial expressions or anatomical accuracy.

Before the screening, ticket holders can access a shadow puppet workshop to get a vivid sense of Reiniger’s craft and to put you in the mood for the main event. This strand also includes a screening of the 16-minute documentary The Art of Lotte Reiniger (1970).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights of Helios have played Glastonbury, Wilderness and Truck Festival and have been played on BBC 6 Music, XFM and more.

Ageing With Attitude

Almost as old as the aforementioned silent film is June Squibb, the 94-year-old leading lady of Thelma (2024), which is a must-see for anyone looking for a warm-hearted comedy with a bit of vengeance on the side! When elderly Thelma becomes the victim of a phone scam, she embarks on a perilous quest across the city to confront the scammers!

Brian adds:

“Thelma is a wonderfully funny and emotionally sophisticated film and it aligns with our theme this year in many ways. June Squibb finally gets her flowers as a leading lady and is absolutely delightful as the scorned granny with a grievance. It’s also the last ever role of the late Richard Roundtree, better known as Shaft and it’s a surprisingly soft and sensitive performance from the iconic tough guy.”

Outstanding Documentaries

The festival has always kept a keen eye for documentaries and this year, audiences can expect some more exceptional non-fiction films, including a Q&A screening of Is There Anybody Out There? Nominated for awards at Sundance and the BAFTAS, this deeply intimate documentary presents a first-hand account of living with disability. Filmmaker Ella Glendining develops a spirited conversation about her own disability and ableism in society, as well as representation within the film industry and on screen. Filmed over a number of years and through the pandemic, Glendining’s humanity and uncompromising self-respect are an inspiration as she shares her platform with others - even those she disagrees with - to explore the challenges of her lived experience with grace, space and revolutionary zeal.

Director of the film, Ella Glendining says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my search for others like me, I hope to find something that’s always been missing on both a physical and spiritual level. As well as disability and otherness, this film is about becoming a mother, my own unexpected pregnancy and the birth of my son being documented right from the day I found out I was pregnant.”

She adds:

“I want this film to reach as wide an audience as possible. I want it to humanise disabled people. I hope its non-disabled audience will question the way they think about and interact with disabled people, and for them to be less ableist as a result. And I want it to be a beacon of light for disabled people who are angry and sad. But this film is not just for disabled people, it is for anyone who’s ever been made to feel ‘other’.”

Brian adds:

“We're delighted to be joined by Ella, a rising star for sure, for a post-screening Q&A where we'll talk about the film’s impact, her life and activism, career and the future.”

Another documentary highlight is the award-winning London Recruits (2024) followed by a Q&A with director Gordon Main, which tells the fascinating story of the undercover missions carried out by ordinary Londoners during South African apartheid, including an audacious mission in which they detonated several synchronised “pamphlet bombs” across the country, which spread the ANC’s call to end apartheid. This edge-of-your-seat thriller explores the complicated geopolitics of the time and features rare archive footage, cinematic recreations and candid testimony from the London Recruits themselves.

Brian adds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“London Recruits celebrates the courageous working-class heroes, whose moral opposition to racism and unyielding belief in equality was enough for them to risk their own safety and freedom for the emancipation of others.”

Timeless Classics

Hailed by the BFI as a “landmark of Japanese queer cinema”, Toshio Matsumoto’s debut feature Funeral Parade of Roses (1969) is a bold, avant-garde exploration of queer and trans life in 1960s Tokyo. Blending documentary techniques and hard-hitting realism with fun pop art stylistics, the film disrupts narrative norms to create a vivid, lively and empathetic portrait of identity.

Brian adds:

“Made over 50 years ago, Funeral Parade of Roses remains a groundbreaking, progressive work of the Japanese New Wave that still resonates today.”

A Collaborative Festival

In addition to Stratford Net Zero and River Hope’s involvement, the festival continues to collaborate with local organisations and groups, bringing film to a wide range of audiences in the area. For families and young people, Stratford Youth Collective will host a fun screening of A Minecraft Movie (2025), where pixels meet popcorn as four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Welcome Here, a Stratford-based charity which helps refugees to rebuild their lives and achieve their full potential in safety and dignity, together with Stratford Amnesty International Group will present a screening of the Iranian/Scottish co-production Winners (2022). Set in a small Iranian town the film follows two children as they find a mysterious golden statue (which is actually an Oscar). They then set out on a journey to reunite this prestigious award with its mysterious owner. With its poignant storytelling, rich cultural texture and a deep affection for film, this award-winning film is a love letter to Iranian cinema whilst symbolically examining the mistreatment of the country’s oppressed artists.

Merging values

This year, the festival extended an additional opportunity to platform its partners by bringing them all together for a joint event. As such, Stratford Net Zero, Welcome Here, River Hope and Stratford Amnesty will merge their values, activism and services into a collective theme of “Climate Refugees” and will present a screening of Flow (2024). This beautiful Oscar-winning animated family film follows a black cat in a flooded world, joining other displaced animals on a journey of survival and cooperation.

Brian adds:

“Guillermo Del Toro once pronounced that animation is not a genre. Animation is cinema. I wholeheartedly agree with that statement and Flow is further proof of its truth. It’s a stunner and it’s the perfect cinematic answer for this joined-up strand.

Emily Bennet, Live and Local’s Environmental Champion adds:

With no dialogue, Flow speaks a universal language and says so much about the vulnerabilities of our planet and the importance of compassion, hope and refuge. It’s perfect for children and families too. Incredibly engaging and a great way to find out more about the work that our presenters do in the community.”

Short Film Awards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the main festival, there will be an awards ceremony and Q&A screening of this year’s Short Film Competition winners. Last year, the top prize went to a dance film called Heartlands: Earth and Bones.

Winning filmmakers Darren and Suzzane Teale say:

“The screening and Q&A were a lovely opportunity to meet with and talk to the other winners and audiences in a personal and intimate venue. The festival staff were friendly and welcoming and had great communication throughout the whole process. We loved the experience!”

Once again, the festival has ensured that its overall programme includes something for everyone.

Brian concludes:

“We’re very proud of the programme this year. We’ve worked hard to curate a festival that balances entertainment with a love of cinema and storytelling, mixing classics with new independents and rare gems and always with a conscientious approach to representation, diversity and the environment knitted into the process.”

Pay-As-You-Feel Tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, the festival has maintained its Pay-As-You-Feel box office, meaning there is no financial barrier to attend. Just pay what you can.

Chris Davis, Engagement Manager for Live & Local adds:

"We are extremely grateful for the support of Stratford Town Trust, which has allowed us to bring our film festival back to the town and also helps to make the festival more accessible to audiences. We have some great events lined up and we encourage audiences to come along and enjoy, whatever their budget.”

This year, the festival will be based at The Bear Pit Theatre every day with additional events taking place at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Stratford Youth Hub as well as several fringe events in Warwickshire’s surrounding communities which will be announced on social media soon.

This year, the festival will be offering some merchandise to audiences for the first time, including limited edition art prints and pin badges, the proceeds of which go towards the development of next year’s festival. The team have also produced a collectable zine, which tells the story of Miami and Atuel, the two festival swans with very different taste in movies.

To avoid disappointment, early booking is highly recommended. Individual Tickets and Festival Passes are on sale now and are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/livelocaltix.