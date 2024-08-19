Reimagined Rembrandts go on show at HUDSON’S in Stratford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local lifestyle and interiors destination just Stratford upon Avon is encouraging local artists working in both traditional and digital mediums, by providing a dedicated gallery space for their work. As an added extra there is also the opportunity to launch each new four-week Art Show with an exclusive Preview Launch Event.

The first in this series ‘Rembrandt Reimagined- Echo and Pulse’ includes work from KAARTY, a collective of designers and award-winning artists using original prints of Rembrandt paintings created in the 19th century, with cutting edge 21st century digital technology. The Preview takes place from 6pm on Thursday, 5th September, with the exhibition running until the end of the month, and includes original works, 19th century prints, limited editions and pieces suitable for both classic and contemporary interiors.

Currently trending in the interior design world, is the movement towards mixing contemporary and traditional pieces, the old with the new. A designer tip is to use a ratio of 70% modern and 30% vintage style pieces, and placing classical artwork pieces within modern mounting and framing, provides a stunning way to successfully achieve this balance.

Those attending the Preview will hear a talk on Rembrandt, a luminary of the Golden Age of Art, whose work features in this collection, together with the opportunity to talk to the featured contemporary artist, and extended store hours for a spot of late night shopping.

HUDSON'S Home and Antiques, is situated on the Evesham Road just outside Stratford upon Avon

Also supporting local artists and providing scanning, printing and framing services for the event is Artstrail Studios, a Volunteer and Non-Profit Organisation found in Royal Priors Shopping Centre, Leamington Spa.

More details about the event can be found on Hudson’s Home & Antiques web site www.hudsonsstratford.com.