Review: A Rollicking Road Trip at The Bear Pit

Jim Cartwright's seminal 1980s play 'Road' is at The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon til Saturday, 28th September.

The sucker punch in watching a revival of Jim Cartwright’s 1986 play Road is that it hasn’t aged. OK, the hairstyles, clothes and music stick us firmly in the 1980s, but the anger and desperation of the inhabitants of this nameless road in a nameless northern town feel very ‘now’, and not just confined to the north of England either.

Road is not one for the apathetic. It’s quite hard to think or write about it without drifting into a political rant. The Bear Pit Theatre have emphasised the play’s relevancy today by pointing out in their publicity that, although unemployment figures are lower now, we didn’t need food banks in the 1980s. They have also, very laudably, used the production to raise awareness and funds for Stratford-upon-Avon Foodbank.

It’s not all grim oop North though. The play is visceral and raunchy, but also full of pathos and humour, all of which comes through wonderfully in The Bear Pit’s production, directed by Steve Farr and with a strong ensemble cast of over twenty actors, many of whom are making their debut at The Bear Pit.

Justin Osborne (top) as Scullery, with Danny Masewicz as The Professor

There wasn’t a single weak link among this large cast, so it seems a little unfair to highlight particular performances. Mention must be made though of Scullery, a role most notably played by Ian Dury, the drunken narrator who acts as the glue holding the piece together. Justin Osborne moves effortlessly through the different registers required for this key role, both commenting on and participating in the action.

If Scullery is the Greek Chorus of the piece, the play’s structure, comprising largely of vignettes and soliloquies, can range from the lyricism of Dylan Thomas to the pathos of Alan Bennett – although the humour, of which there is much, is far less gentle.

Stand outs for me included the seduction scene between a young soldier (Ben Jeffery) and older woman (Jacquie Campbell). It’s probably not a spoiler to mention that both characters are the worse for wear, but I won’t say how it plays out.

Benjamin Keyser earnt a well deserved round of applause for his monologue as Skin Lad, as did Vicki Jamieson as Chantal, who carried off some (deliberately) questionable rapping and a lot of audience interaction with panache. Dor (Sian Marr) and Lane (Charlotte Ledger) were both enormous raucous fun.

The play is challenging to stage, requiring numerous different sets as well as a large cast. Steve Farr and his production team rise admirably to the challenge, using a few key pieces of furniture in ever varying positions and configurations.

Full use is also made of the auditorium as an acting space, pushing well beyond simply having some cast members enter down the aisle. To add to the immersive experience, the audience are also invited to join an 80’s disco during the interval – so do go along and don’t forget to take a handbag to dance around!

Road is at The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford til 28th September https://www.thebearpit.org.uk/whats-on/road/