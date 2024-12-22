REVIEW: First rate performance by the lead in this witty pantomime

Emily Teitz and Sam Dinnage

The dame is always the lead character in a pantomime and is key to the success or otherwise of the production. Fortunately The Attic could call upon Joshua Chandos, who has performed in several of their productions, to play Sally, nurse to Princess Aurora [Georgina Housby]. In this role Joshua showed another example of his considerable talent, as he gave a masterly performance. His badinage with the audience was superb, and his singing in his solos and the group songs was excellent.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Review

Sleeping Beauty

Performed by Tread the Boards at The Attic Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, Sunday 22/12/24 [until 06 January 2025].

Georgina Housby and Matt Rousseau

Director: Matilda Bott

Review written by Charles Essex

The jokes were often original and the clever rhyming script by husband and wife team John-Robert Partridge and Catherine Prout raised the level of this traditional pantomime story. The close-quarters of The Attic space engaged the younger members of the audience. For many of them this was probably their first experience of theatre and this was an ideal introduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sparky Muddles [Matt Rousseau] kept us amused with his malapropisms and ineptitude as he expressed his love with Aurora. Wicked fairy Carabosse [Frankie Power] conveyed the right amount of malice with her revenge on the King [Ashley Bailey, who is to be applauded for temporarily stepping in for Attic regular Andrew Woolley]. Aurora pricked her finger and was doomed to sleep until woken with a kiss. Emily Teitz gave an assured performance as Fairy Good, enabling Prince Philip [Sam Dinnage] to find Aurora and break Carabosse’s spell.

Joshua Chandos

Frankie gave a commanding performance as the villainess whenever she was on stage. Her singing was first-rate. Frankie and Georgina coordinated their choreography superbly to Frankie’s rendition of Put a spell on you, and Frankie’s solo of Queen’s Don’t stop me now was particularly commendable. The choice of songs throughout enhanced the story. Joshua, Matt, Emily and Ashley singing The 12 Days of Christmas with numerous props was marvellously frenzied.

Tickets are still available in the first few days of the New Year period before the school term restarts and this reviewer can recommend this production for children of all ages!

Tickets from www.theattictheatre.co.uk [including details of adult performances]