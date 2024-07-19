Severn Trent named as headline sponsor for Leamington’s Art in the Park Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington’s beloved family festival ‘Art in the Park,’ is thrilled to announce Severn Trent as its headline sponsor for this year’s event.

The prominent water company, currently engaged in the transformative Bathing Rivers project in the town, is stepping up to support the vibrant community festival scheduled for August 3rd and 4th.

Taking place in the picturesque Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens, the festival is a unique, free arts celebration that showcases, sells, and provides live demonstrations from over 200 talented local artists. In addition to the array of visual arts, attendees can enjoy theatre performances, live music, numerous stalls, delicious food and drink, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Thanks to Severn Trent's generous sponsorship of £6,000, this year’s festival is set to be even more spectacular. The company will be present at the event alongside Severn Rivers Trust, offering engaging activities centred around river health and environmental awareness, all tied into the arts.

Kate Livingston, Director of Art in the Park, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are absolutely delighted to have Severn Trent on board as our headline sponsor. Their support has been instrumental in ensuring that this year’s festival can go ahead, and it means so much to the local community.

"The partnership with Severn Trent not only highlights their commitment to improving our local environment but also enriches our festival with valuable educational activities that everyone can enjoy.”

Kat Reay, Environment Stakeholder Manager at Severn Trent, shared the company’s enthusiasm: “We’re proud and feel honoured to have the opportunity to support such a wonderful, community-focused event that will bring together people in such a wonderfully creative way.

"We’re now locals to Leamington, as we’ve been working here over the last few years on our project that’s set to move stretches of the River Leam and Avon towards bathing quality.

"The project will see us playing our part in improving water quality in local rivers, and we know just how important that is to those living here, who like to explore the local parks and environment. We’ve been massively welcomed by the local community and look forward to seeing everyone at the event next month.”

For more information about the festival, visit artinpark.co.uk.