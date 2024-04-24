Showcasing the experts in Asian wedding celebrations at Ragley Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The historic Palladian Ragley Hall, set in 5,500 acres of historic Capability Brown designed Warwickshire parkland may not be your first thought when planning an event for up to 1,500 guests. But with 80% of the weddings being held here celebrating a wide variety of Asian cultures, faiths and religions, we have built up a reputation and expertise for responding to the specific needs of these types of occasions. Add to that our central location, and the lavish interiors of The Great Hall and The Red Saloon, and you’ll get an idea why Ragley is in demand for opulent Asian styled celebrations.

We understand that every wedding is as unique as the couples getting married, and we offer a venue that is as adaptable as everyone’s creativity demands, and an expert team that can support you with your plans. They will be able to help you decide on your arrangements - whether you want to host 220 in the Great Hall or up to 1,500 guests in a marquee on the lawn - as well as showing you locations for preparations, ceremonies, and evening parties. If you are wondering, for example, if a naked flame is allowed inside the historic hall for a Mandap ceremony, the answer is ‘yes’.

We have a history of working with a hand-picked portfolio of specialist Asian wedding suppliers, many of whom will be there on the day - covering décor, catering, hair and make-up, photography and dresses. These suppliers have all worked with us on many occasions, and are as equally passionate about Ragley as our own team. Some of the suppliers confirmed include: Vogue Luxury Events, Five Rivers, Mahirs, KSB Beers, Boss Lady Events, Feast India, Greenleaf and Stationary by GG.

Luxury Asian Weddings at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire

This showcase gives couples and their families a real opportunity to come and plan their day, right down to the tiniest details. It’s different from a standard wedding fair – it’s a one-to-one experience with the chance to really take in the venue whilst it is styled for a wedding, meet the team, and begin your planning by getting all your questions answered.

The showcase takes place on Sunday 5th May 2024 from 11am until 3pm at Ragley Hall, near Alcester, Warwickshire.