Soroptimists of Leamington welcomes local author in support of sexual violence charity event
They are delighted to invite you to an engaging conversation with the esteemed local author, Kit de Waal, at the charming Whittle's Restaurant, nestled in the picturesque Audley Binswood. Kit, renowned for her literary accomplishments, including the award-winning best-seller ‘My Name is Leon,’ promises an enriching and delightful experience for all attendees.
Date: Sunday, 17th March 2024 Time: 4pm to 6pm
This exclusive event is a testament to our commitment to fostering community engagement and raising awareness about critical issues. By attending, you not only have the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon in the company of a distinguished author but also contribute to a noble cause.
All proceeds from this event will be directed towards the Coventry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (CRASAC), a vital organization dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual violence and promoting awareness within our community.
Join us for a memorable Sunday afternoon filled with insightful conversation, literary brilliance, and the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact. Your presence and support will play a crucial role in advancing the cause of CRASAC and empowering survivors.
Tickets cost £25 each and can be purchased via https://buytickets.at/leamsorops/1128893