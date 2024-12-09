Star Pins opens its doors in West Orchards Shopping Centre

Star Pins has officially opened its first venue with an entertainment offering of ten-pin bowling, mini-golf, bumper cars, tech darts, shuffleboard, ice-free curling and more

Launching their first site in Coventry, Star Pins have now officially opened in West Orchards Shopping Centre, bringing a new family friendly leisure complex to the city centre.

Star Pins boasts a variety of family-friendly games, including ten-pin bowling, mini golf, bumper cars, tech darts, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, American pool, a shooting pod, ping pong and a huge arcade. The venue is open until 10pm every weekday and midnight on weekends with a separate access for guests to use on Smithford Way after the shopping centre is closed.

Not only this, but the venue prides itself on its food and beverage offering with a wide menu selection to suit all ages. Guests can enjoy a range of options from the food menu including hot dogs and pizzas and a sharing menu with dishes such as garlic flatbread, nacho sharer and a BBQ chicken nacho sharer. For £14.95, guests can enjoy 3 small plates of their choice ranging from popcorn chicken, buffalo cauliflower fries, chilli cheese bites, and mozzarella dippers. The menu also features not 1 but 4 different options of fries from classic fries to tater tots, loaded fries, loaded tater tots and salt & pepper loaded fries. A children’s menu of traditional kids dishes is available for £6.50.

There’s also a fantastic selection of soft and alcoholic drinks, including slushies, fizzy pop and juice for the kids, and a second-to-none bar line-up including draught beers and cider, cocktails, wine and more.

Star Pins also offer kids birthday party packages to ensure they have the “most legendary party ever”. Packages include either a game of ten pin bowling or mini golf with a delicious buffet of pizza, chicken bites and fries with unlimited squash from £13pp.

“We’re thrilled to open our very first Star Pins venue in the heart of Coventry’s West Orchards Shopping Centre,” said James Travis, Brand Manager at Star Pins. “This exciting new location brings a fun-filled experience to the local community, featuring bowling, mini-golf, shuffleboard, bumper cars and so much more. We can’t wait to celebrate with our new neighbours and offer a place where friends and families can come together, have fun, and create lasting memories.”

Star Pins bookings can be made at: https://starpins.co.uk/