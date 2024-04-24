Steam train fit for a King to visit Stratford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clun Castle, built at Swindon in 1950, used to pull express trains on British Rail’s Western Region before the switch to diesel.

It was the last of its type to be withdrawn from service, operating the final steam-hauled train from London Paddington on November 17, 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But instead of being sent to a scrapyard to be turned into pots and pans, the locomotive was bought by enthusiasts for £2,400 and carefully restored.

Full steam ahead ... Clun Castle is on the right track for Stratford. Picture: VINTAGE TRAINS

Now the gleaming green Clun Castle, number 7029, is coming to Stratford on Sunday, May 26, to haul the special “Shakespeare Express” train.

Passengers will be able to tuck into a slap-up three-course Sunday dinner during the two-hour round trip.

But a spokesman said: “We won’t just be taking them to Birmingham, we’ll transport them back to the glorious days of steam during the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clun Castle was one of the finest steam engines on British Rail’s Western Region, hauling crack express trains and regularly reaching almost 100mph.

“It once broke the record for the fastest journey time between Plymouth and Bristol.

“This trip is booking up fast, but don’t worry if you miss the train. We will be repeating the journey and organising other excursions during the summer.”

King Charles, while still Prince of Wales, took the controls as he travelled on the locomotive’s footplate from Birmingham’s Snow Hill station to Tyseley in 1988 to mark the 150th anniversary of the London & Birmingham Railway.