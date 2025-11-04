Stratford singer brings Disney magic and musical joy to Stoneleigh
Based in Stratford-upon-Avon, Elodie is known for her warm, uplifting voice and love of bringing people together through song. Her upcoming concert at St Mary’s Church promises something for everyone - from nostalgic Disney tunes to show-stopping numbers and well-loved Christmas tunes.
Entry is free, with a retiring collection at the end of the concert in support of the church’s fundraising efforts (suggested donation: around £10 per person).
Elodie invites everyone to come along, bring a friend, and enjoy an afternoon of community, joy, and live music in the beautiful surroundings of St Mary’s Church, Stoneleigh, CV8 3DN