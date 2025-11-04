Stratford singer brings Disney magic and musical joy to Stoneleigh

Elodie's repertoire spans enchanting Disney favourites, iconic musical theatre hits, and timeless pop classics.

Local singer Elodie invites audiences to an enchanting afternoon of live music filled with feel-good favourites, musical magic, and festive cheer.

Based in Stratford-upon-Avon, Elodie is known for her warm, uplifting voice and love of bringing people together through song. Her upcoming concert at St Mary’s Church promises something for everyone - from nostalgic Disney tunes to show-stopping numbers and well-loved Christmas tunes.

Entry is free, with a retiring collection at the end of the concert in support of the church’s fundraising efforts (suggested donation: around £10 per person).

Elodie invites everyone to come along, bring a friend, and enjoy an afternoon of community, joy, and live music in the beautiful surroundings of St Mary’s Church, Stoneleigh, CV8 3DN