Stratford-upon-Avon retirees to be given exclusive first look at luxury retirement community

As work commences on a new Retirement Living community in Stratford-Upon-Avon, local retirees are being offered an exclusive opportunity to be one of the first to take a sneak peek at the development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McCarthy Stone’s Romeo Place on Alcester Roadwill offer 55 stylish one and two-bedroom homes exclusively designed for those aged 60 and over seeking a vibrant and independent lifestyle within a thriving community of like-minded people.

During an exclusive ‘Discovery Day’ - taking place on Wednesday 6th December at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon - attendees will gain insight into the wealth of facilities and services designed to offer both comfortable and practical living. There will also be opportunity to catch sight of what the age-exclusive retirement community will look like, with further details on apartment specifications and flexible moving solutions available too. There will be two time slots for people to choose from, with session one at 11am and session two at 2pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping locals to retire in style, the forthcoming development has been carefully designed to offer retirees the best of both worlds. Homeowners will be able to enjoy the privacy of their own apartment with peace of mind thanks to a seamless blend of intelligent, ergonomic design and luxurious home comforts.

McCarthy Stone’s Romeo Place

The event is free to attend, and friends and family are welcome too. Appointments should be booked in advance for either the morning or afternoon session by calling 0800 153 3453.

Laura Pittaway, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Buying a new house is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure you have as much information, support – and choice – as possible.

“Our Discovery Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the quality of accommodation and facilities on offer at Romeo Place, as well as meet the McCarthy Stone team who will be on hand for every step of your unique and special journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our innovative approach to independent living ensures homeowners don’t have to compromise on their lifestyle, their social life, or their independence. We’re anticipating high demand for the new homes, so would urge anyone interested to secure their appointment as soon as possible.”

The finished development will house a cosy communal lounge, ideal for forging new friendships. The beautiful, landscaped gardens are the perfect spot to unwind, while the handy guest suite mean friends and family can enjoy privacy when they come to stay.

Each apartment will incorporate fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms with bright and airy living spaces.

Security features will include a 24-hour emergency call system, while a House Manager will be on-site during office hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be flexible purchasing options on offer, to help make the move as hassle-free as possible.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year we have taken part in the survey.