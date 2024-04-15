Swing from Paris at Shrewley Village Hall, Thursday, 16 May 2024
Enjoy an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing at Shrewley Village Hall, on Thursday, 16 May.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The quartet Swing from Paris will bring an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing to Shrewley Village Hall, on Thursday 16 May.
Thursday 16 May 2024, 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 in advance - book online.
★ ★ ★ ★ “intelligent, interesting and inventive” The Jazz Mann
Swing from Paris are a quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the great swing bands of the 1930s and ’40s.
They present their own versions of music by Gershwin, Piazzolla, Benny Goodman, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the Hot Club of France.
Expect stylish jazz and vintage swing.
Find out more about the band on their website - or have a listen on Spotify.