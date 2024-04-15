Swing from Paris at Shrewley Village Hall, Thursday, 16 May 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The quartet Swing from Paris will bring an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing to Shrewley Village Hall, on Thursday 16 May.

Thursday 16 May 2024, 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 in advance - book online.

★ ★ ★ ★ “intelligent, interesting and inventive” The Jazz Mann

The band, Swing from Paris

Swing from Paris are a quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the great swing bands of the 1930s and ’40s.

They present their own versions of music by Gershwin, Piazzolla, Benny Goodman, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the Hot Club of France.

Expect stylish jazz and vintage swing.