Swing from Paris at Tysoe Village Hall, Friday 31 May 2024
Enjoy an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing, on Friday 31 May at Tysoe Village Hall.
The quartet Swing from Paris will bring an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing to Tysoe Village Hall, on Friday 31 May.
Friday 31 May 2024, 7.30pm.Tickets £15 in advance - book online
★ ★ ★ ★ “intelligent, interesting and inventive” The Jazz Mann"awe-inspiring" – Swindon Link"Clever interpretations and adaptations" – Nub News
Swing from Paris are a quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the great swing bands of the 1930s and ’40s. They present their own versions of music by Gershwin, Piazzolla, Benny Goodman, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the Hot Club of France.
Expect stylish jazz and vintage swing.
Find out more about the band on their website - or have a listen on Spotify.