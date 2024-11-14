The Woodsman to host exclusive eight course ‘Chefs Christmas’

By Tanya Aspinwall
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:37 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 14:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Woodsman Restaurant, located within Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon, is to host an exclusive ‘Chef’s Christmas’ tasting evening on Thursday, December 12 at 7pm. The special event will enable customers to get into the festive spirit when eight Chefs will create eight different courses.

Each member of the talented team will take centre stage, presenting a course that reflects their own creativity, favourite ingredients, and signature techniques. Paired with a carefully curated selection of drinks, this one-of-a-kind dining experience promises to be a memorable evening in front of the open fires.

The Woodsman, which has been awarded 2 AA Rosettes, is headed up by restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Led by Executive Head Chef Greg Newman, The Woodsman delivers an exceptional dining experience with focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce.

The WoodsmanThe Woodsman
The Woodsman

Executive Chef, Greg Newman said, “Get in the festive spirit with us as we not only celebrate Christmas, but also our incredible team of Chefs! This exclusive menu showcases the diversity and expertise within The Woodsman’s kitchen.

"Each dish is a personal creation, crafted with passion and a touch of Christmas magic, bringing together everything from warming spices to rich seasonal ingredients”.

Spaces for this event are limited. The cost is £125 per person to include drinks pairings or £75 per person for food only.

Related topics:Michelin
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice