After the unseasonal weather of recent times, whoever booked the summer night for the opening performance of Grease got it spot on.

The youth project has been a brilliant opportunity for generations of young Rugbeians and if project director Philip Kettle’s programme notes spoke of the desire to return after covid with something special, they hit the spot – and in style.

Some might say it’s wrong to review youth theatre productions – indeed some might say Grease is not ideal for a youth theatre project – but in just two weeks the remarkable cast and crew have created something that deserves to be recorded in the Advertiser columns.

Some of the Pink Ladies and T Birds pictured ahead of opening night...

With Wednesday’s opening night being a year and a day since Olivia Newton-John died, the production is also billed as a tribute to her – and her iconic performance as Sandy in the film version is referenced on the programme cover with a representation of her and John Travolta dancing to You’re The One That I Want.

Critics can pick holes in the film but they miss the point. There’s just a sense of fun and some irresistible songs that ensure it’s loved not just by those of us who queued to see it originally but all those we’ve shared it with since.

While this is Grease the Musical, we recognise the characters from the film here on stage – and while there are other songs as part of this version, there’s no doubt the big hits we’ve all danced to at one occasion or another add to the magic.

There are strong individual performances from across the core team of Pink Ladies and T Birds but there’s also terrific energy in the whole cast numbers.

I’m a sucker for entrances from the back of the theatre and dancers using the side aisles throughout the big numbers.

Some youth shows elsewhere use large casts to ensure ticket sales and the youngest only make a token appearance – this was refreshingly different, with every cast member able to know they’ve been a big part of a great production.

And again I’ll say, all this wonderful creativity was achieved in two weeks.