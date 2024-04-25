Review: Marvellous production by Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society which deserves full houses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Review by Charles Essex

Taking The Water

Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society [KADS], 24-27 April 2024

Taking The Water by Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society. Photos by Tim Greenway.

Discovery of mineral water turned Leamington Priors from a small village into prosperous Leamington Spa. It was the commercial vision of Benjamin Satchwell [Dave Candy] and the lesser known William and Elizabath Abbots [James Synge and Sara Johnston] that drew the wealthy to take the waters and the knock-on financial benefits for the town and themselves. Sara played Elizabeth with humour and kindness as she sparred with rival well-owner Widow Webb [Gaynor van Dijk], who conveyed a permanent cantankerousness.

The story was cleverly narrated through Grace [Christine Cherry] in her old age looking back at her younger self [Amy-Lee Cook]. Director Linda Synge coordinated this large cast, most of whom played several parts, with the help of movement coach Morven Bruggenwirth. It was the choreographed movements around the bare stage that enhanced this production. It brought it much more to life than if the characters had just recited their parts.

The second act was slower with more exposition. However an interesting ethical dilemma arose, reminiscent of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, as parish doctor Walter Watson [Jeremy Rivers-Fletcher] was torn between alerting the authorities to the high levels of cholera amongst the poor, who had poor sanitation and drinking water whilst the well-heeled visitors drank clean water. The effect on the commercial success of the town would have been potentially disastrous. Instead the mortality rate among the great unwashed [‘literally’] showed who paid the price.

Dr Hitchman, celebrated locally with an eponymous fountain, was portrayed [by Dave Candy again] as an ambivalent figure. He is remembered for bringing clean water to the town, a necessary but insufficient measure, but opposed legislation that would have also improved sanitation and sewage and refuse removal, and was in denial about cholera being present in the town.