Vaux ALL show returns to the British Motor Museum in Gaydon

Vaux ALL, a celebration of all Vauxhall, Opel and Bedford models, returns to the British Motor Museum, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwickshire, CV35 0BJ, home to the Vauxhall Heritage Collection, for a second year on Sunday, 18 August.

Last year’s outstanding inaugural show attracted more than 500 exhibitor vehicles from every period.

The 2024 show is set to be even bigger, with more than 35 Clubs and 650 vehicles confirmed for the event, which is proudly sponsored by Cherished Vehicle Insurance.

Joining exhibitors and visitors this year is “40RA”, the legendary Lotus Carlton that made headlines after being stolen in November 1993. Alongside the iconic car will be the original owner, Richard Austin, and former Bromsgrove CID detective Brian Osborne, who was one of the lead Detectives on the case in the early 1990s.

40RA

Both Austin and Osborne will join show founder and event commentator, Tim Watson, in the main arena for a live interview on the day, where guests will have the unique opportunity to hear the true story of 40RA first hand.

“Having ‘40RA’ join Vaux ALL this year is very special. Many people have heard stories of this iconic Vauxhall, but this is the first time car, owner and CID will be together to share the story first hand.” said Tim Watson, Vaux ALL show founder.

“It is the perfect example of what Vaux ALL is about – celebrating the cars, the owners and the stories of models from Vauxhall, Opel and Bedford.”

40RA will be in good company, with some of the very best examples of rare, unique and lost-but-not-forgotten Vauxhall, Opel and Bedford models from all decades – Astra, Corsa, Viva, Carlton, Calibra, Cavalier, Vectra, Insignia, and Victor - on display in the grounds.

The event will also mark an important anniversary, with the Droop Snoot Group celebrating 50 Years of the iconic Vauxhall HP Firenza at the show, a model which saw the return of the marque to the performance sector in 1974.

The Droop Snoot Group will also feature in the main arena activities throughout the day and should see one of the largest gatherings of Vauxhall HP Firenza in history.

A firm favourite returning for 2024 is themain arena, where professional commentator ‘Our Tim’ Watson will be interviewing guests, discussing the clubs and sharing stories of Vauxhalls from years gone by.

A lifelong Vauxhall enthusiast and owner, Tim is the man behind the Vaux ALL show, which is proudly sponsored by Cherished Vehicle Insurance, with a wealth of knowledge on this venerable British marque. There will also be a range of trade stands that supply parts, car care products and models on the day, too.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, commented, “It’s fantastic to be hosting this exciting show for a second year to celebrate the Vauxhall marque, one of the oldest established vehicle manufacturers in the UK.

"Tim’s passion for the brand is unquestionable, and I’m sure the show this August will be even more popular than last year, with over a thousand enthusiasts expected to attend.”

Show tickets also include the opportunity to explore the Museum and Collections Centre, home to over 400 historic British cars, including the Vauxhall Heritage Collection, a selection of cars and vans from across the storied history of Vauxhall, from the first 5hp four-seater car from 1903 to the 587 bhp VXR8 GTS-R of 2017.

All Vauxhall, Opel and Bedford models are welcome to join the display areas. Simply book a vehicle exhibitor ticket for just £11, including a vehicle display pass and admission for the driver. Extra tickets can be bought for additional passengers for just £11 each for adults and £7 each for children. Exhibitor tickets include access to the event, Museum and Collections Centre.

Visitor show tickets cost £16 per adult, £9 per child, £14 per concession and £43 for a family.

Camping is available on the evening of Saturday, 17 August. Book in advance and save £10 with camping for just £25 per pitch (max 4 people). Pitches are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To find out more information about the show, please call 01926 895300 or visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/vaux-all

Full details of the show can also be found here: https://www.vauxallshow.com/

For all the latest Vaux ALL show updates, please visit the official Vaux ALL Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/VauxALLShow.