VauxALL show to celebrate seven iconic models with 1,000 vehicles on display!

VauxALL, a celebration of all Vauxhall, Opel and Bedford models, is commemorating seven iconic models from the marque’s history. In its third successive year, VauxALL is the fastest growing Vauxhall/Opel event in the UK, with more than 35 clubs and over 800 exhibitor vehicles expected at the British Motor Museum on Sunday 18 May.

Three models are celebrating their ‘Golden Anniversary’ at the show - the Cavalier, Chevette and Opel Manta ‘B’. Some of the best surviving examples of these models will be on display at VauxALL, proudly sponsored by Cherished Vehicle Insurance Services.

The Cavalier, first introduced in 1975, enjoyed success in the UK for 20 years before it was replaced by the Vectra, which is also celebrating a milestone year. The Chevette was the marque’s small family car with a production run of nine years before being replaced by the Astra.

Also celebrating it’s ‘Golden Anniversary’ is the Opel Manta ‘B’, which replaced the original Manta in 1975 and remained in production until 1988. This model’s predecessor Manta ‘A’ and successor ‘Calibra’ are also celebrating milestone years - 55 years and 35 years respectively. Also celebrating a milestone is the Lotus Carlton, with several examples on display for the 35-year anniversary.

The final model being recognised at VauxALL is the Vectra. The replacement for the Cavalier in the UK was launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1995 and saw several petrol and diesel engines over its 15 years lifespan, before the name was retired for the new Insignia in 2010.

Tim Watson, show founder and event commentator, commented: “Having seven models to commemorate is a sign of the marque’s success. I’m sure many people will have memories of at least one of the models we are celebrating this year. It’s important we recognise cars like the Vectra. Whilst it was designed to be an ‘everyday car’, to overlook a model that sold in its thousands is a disservice to the model and the marque. All mainstream cars, like the Vectra and Cavalier, have lifecycles, with most being scrapped and recycled at the end of their serviceable lives. Enthusiasts that keep examples alive enable us to rekindle memories that cars like this can hold and share with younger generations.”

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, commented, “It’s fantastic to be hosting this exciting show for a third year to celebrate the Vauxhall marque. Tim’s passion for the brand is unquestionable, and I’m sure the show will be the biggest VauxALL yet!”

A firm favourite returning is the main arena, where professional commentator ‘Our Tim’ Watson will be interviewing guests, discussing the clubs and sharing stories of Vauxhalls. There will also be a range of trade stands that supply parts, car care products and models.

Show tickets also include the opportunity to explore the Museum and Collections Centre, home to over 400 historic British cars, including the Vauxhall Heritage Collection, a selection of cars and vans from across the storied history of Vauxhall, from the first 5hp four-seater car from 1903 to the 587 bhp VXR8 GTS-R of 2017.

All Vauxhall, Opel and Bedford models are welcome to join the display areas. A vehicle exhibitor ticket is just £12, including a vehicle display pass and admission for the driver. Extra tickets can be bought for additional passengers for just £12 each for adults and £7 each for children. Visitor show tickets cost £16 per adult, £9 per child, £14 per concession and £43 for a family. Camping is available on the evening of Saturday 17 May. Book in advance and save £10 with camping for just £25 per pitch (max 4 people). Pitches are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To find out more information about the show, please visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/vaux-all